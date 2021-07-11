Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.38. 819,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,725. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

