Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

