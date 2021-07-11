Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 2,385,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,641. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.