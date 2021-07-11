Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,034. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.