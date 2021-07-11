Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $592.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

