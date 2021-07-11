Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.04. 7,873,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

