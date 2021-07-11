Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of EAD opened at $8.85 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.