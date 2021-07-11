WePower (WPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $814,536.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. WePower has a market cap of $7.44 million and $814,536.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

