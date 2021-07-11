Western Standard LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Western Standard LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Cinemark makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 1,678,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,719. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.