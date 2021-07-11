Western Standard LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Gores Holdings V makes up approximately 2.2% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.46% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of GRSV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 169,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.