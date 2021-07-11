Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.13 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

