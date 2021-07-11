Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $60.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

