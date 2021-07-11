Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 271,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

FREE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.