William Andrew Macan Sells 2,591 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

