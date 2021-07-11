William Marsh Rice University Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.1% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Shares of AR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 6,376,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,968. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.