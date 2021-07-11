Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

WIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.31. The company has a market capitalization of £535.35 million and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

