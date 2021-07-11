WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00306780 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

