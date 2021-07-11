Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Tops $99.04 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $59.06 or 0.00171350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $99.04 million and $9.04 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.