Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

