XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $615,825.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

