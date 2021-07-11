XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

