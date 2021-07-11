YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.43 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $433.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

