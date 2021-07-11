Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $841,554.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00160514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,360.13 or 0.99930905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.00950703 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

