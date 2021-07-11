Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.47. 653,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

