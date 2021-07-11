Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.29. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,241. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $77,634,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

