Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,941 shares of company stock worth $1,193,464. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

