Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce $283.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.40 million to $285.30 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

