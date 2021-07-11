Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.40 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $10.22 on Tuesday, reaching $628.66. 393,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.66.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.