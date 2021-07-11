Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 587.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

