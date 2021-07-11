Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. 3,290,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,810. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

