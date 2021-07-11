Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $872.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $872.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $908.60 million and the lowest is $836.40 million. Generac reported sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $9.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.37. The company had a trading volume of 397,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

