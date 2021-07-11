Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 329,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

