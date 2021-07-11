Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

