Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.36. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $291.67. 734,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,628. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

