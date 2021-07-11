Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.85 Billion

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $21.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.27 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $88.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.44 billion to $88.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.00 billion to $92.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

