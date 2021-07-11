Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the highest is $5.22. Cigna posted earnings of $5.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.81. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

