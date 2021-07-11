Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $279.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.42 million and the lowest is $273.71 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 724,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,712. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

