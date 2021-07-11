Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

