Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 157,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,330. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

