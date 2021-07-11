Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

