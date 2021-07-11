Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.76 million and the lowest is $127.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.