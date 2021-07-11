Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $129.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.76 million and the lowest is $127.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

