Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

