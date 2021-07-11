Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 335,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

