Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.64 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post $121.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $534.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $742.81 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 756,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,206. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.