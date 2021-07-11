Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post $121.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $534.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $742.81 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 756,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,206. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

