Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

