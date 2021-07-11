Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $81.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.09 million and the highest is $93.39 million. trivago posted sales of $17.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $428.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

trivago stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 722,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,864. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

