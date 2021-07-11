Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.62. VMware posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in VMware by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $159.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

