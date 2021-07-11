Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

