Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Billion

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $7.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

