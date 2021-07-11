Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Billion

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report sales of $7.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

