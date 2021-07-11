Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.94) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

